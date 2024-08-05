Year-long renovation to close Cragin Park, starting Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas is following through on a renovation project for Cragin Park, announcing its closure on Wednesday, Aug. 7.



Channel 13 covered the projects back in January, when the city's Public Works Director Joey Paskey outlined progress for city projects in 2024 — including improvements to Civic Plaza, Charleston Underpass at Union Pacific Railroad, and now Cragin Park.

Starting Wednesday, the city said Cragin Park will be closed for a year-long renovation.

As part of the renovations, the park will feature two new synthetic turf soccer fields, more turf spaces, and a baseball field with new lighting and amphitheater seating.

Additionally, there will be new:



Trash enclosures

Kinetic playground structures

Sports lighting

Fencing

Signage

Landscaping

Drinking fountains

Picnic areas

A perimeter walking path

The park will be fenced off during its renovation process for safety reasons, the city said.

How this impacts you

If you don't live near Cragin Park or commute regularly around its area, it probably will not impact you very much.

These new renovations will primarily impact those who live around the park or anyone who enjoys going to parks.

However, if you find yourself driving regularly through the area or have children who go to Hyde Park Middle School, then your commute will be affected by roadwork.

Utility work and road restrictions on Hinson Street will be ongoing during the project. Expect this for about a year.

Map Rendering of the Renovations

Unable to display PDF. Download instead.

More Information from the City of Las Vegas

Cragin Park was built in 1958 and named after Ernie W. Cragin, mayor of Las Vegas from 1931 - 1935 and 1943 - 1951.

CG&B Enterprises is the contractor for the park's renovation.

The renovation budget is $10,885,288, with funds from the City of Las Vegas.

The expected completion of the renovation is by end of summer 2025.

Anyone with questions or concerns can call the City of Las Vegas at (702) 229-5379.