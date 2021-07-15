Watch
More than 20 dead, dozens missing in heavy Europe floods

Valentin Bianchi/AP
A man walks by damaged cars in a flooded street in Mery, Province of Liege, Belgium, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. A code red was issued in parts of Belgium on Wednesday as severe rains hit the area. (AP Photo/Valentin Bianchi)
Posted at 4:13 AM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 07:17:39-04

BERLIN (AP) — More than 20 people have died and dozens of people are missing in Germany and neighboring Belgium after heavy flooding turned streams and streets into raging torrents, sweeping away cars and causing buildings to collapse.

Authorities in the western German region of Euskirchen said Thursday that eight deaths had been reported in connection with the floods.

Police in the western city of Koblenz said four people had died in Ahrweiler county, and about 50 were trapped on the roofs of their houses awaiting rescue.

Germany and neighboring countries have seen heavy rainfall in recent days, causing widespread damage.

The governor of Rhineland-Palatinate state called the situation “devastating.”

