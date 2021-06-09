Watch
World of Concrete trade show continues in Las Vegas

Conventions in Las Vegas are officially back and the World of Concrete got underway Tuesday. The convention marks a few firsts with it being the first major convention in the Convention Center West Hall and first since the pandemic.
Posted at 7:39 AM, Jun 09, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Conventions in Las Vegas are officially back as the World of Concrete got underway Tuesday.

The convention marks a few firsts with it being the first major convention in the convention center's West Hall and it being the first since the pandemic started.

A brick-laying competition is also set to take place on Wednesday.

