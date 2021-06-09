World of Concrete trade show continues in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Conventions in Las Vegas are officially back as the World of Concrete got underway Tuesday.
The convention marks a few firsts with it being the first major convention in the convention center's West Hall and it being the first since the pandemic started.
RELATED: Las Vegas Convention Center welcomes back World of Concrete trade show
A brick-laying competition is also set to take place on Wednesday.
Welcome back @WorldofConcrete!
Today several World Championship competitors will participate in the @SPECMIX Bricklayer 500!
We're taking you inside ahead of the competition next on #GMLV @KTNV pic.twitter.com/0B9pHIqvHK
— Alicia Pattillo (@aliciapattillo) June 9, 2021