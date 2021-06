LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This week, the Las Vegas Convention Center is welcoming the World of Concrete trade show back to town.

it will be the first large trade show to return to Las Vegas since the start of the pandemic.

It kicks off Tuesday and all eyes will be on the show as a lot of people feel like it will be key in easing some of the country's concerns about gathering in person.

The World of Concrete trade show runs through June 10.