World of Concrete making first large show return at Las Vegas Convention Center

Informa Markets’ World of Concrete (WOC) will be the first large show to return to Las Vegas June 8-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC).

World of Concrete also represents the first large-scale trade show to return to the U.S. market since the pandemic brought in-person meetings to a halt.

#BREAKING I just interviewed Lori Nelson-Kraft, VP at @LVCVA about the major developments regarding #WorldOfConcrete convention returning in June, 10 more conventions set for later this year.

She says this is a sign Las Vegas is BACK in a big way. More shows come back in 2022. pic.twitter.com/vU9xqNb3nw — Joe Bartels (@Joe_Bartels) March 17, 2021

On the heels of Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak increasing large gatherings capacity to 50%, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) and Informa Markets, the destination’s largest trade show organizer, are partnering to bring meetings and conventions back to Las Vegas, igniting the start of a safe economic recovery for the many industries and communities their platforms serve.

Nevada’s new directive requires meetings, trade show and entertainment venues to certify through the state’s Department of Business and Industry that they will follow the state’s health and safety requirements and protocols and adhere to the prevention principles that have remained consistent: maintain safe social distancing, wear face coverings and practice good hygiene and cleaning measures.

Informa Markets creates platforms for a wide range of industries to connect, innovate and do business. As industries and economies around the world look for opportunities to recover in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, exhibitions provide the ideal platform to rebuild communities and revive local economies.

In addition to WOC, Informa Markets will also host the following trade shows in Las Vegas, with plans to return other keystone events throughout the rest of the year.

- Vegas Cosmetic Surgery (June 2021)

- The International Surface Event (June 2021)

- WasteExpo (June 2021)

- The Aesthetic Show (July 2021)

- Inside Self Storage World Expo (July 2021)

- MAGIC Fall (August 2021)

- International Roofing Expo (August 2021)

- Licensing Expo (August 2021)

- SupplySide West & Food Ingredients North America (October 2021)

- International Sanitary Supply Association Expo Show North America (November 2021)

The LVCC campus is poised to welcome business travelers back with robust new offerings including the 1.4 million square foot, state-of-the-art West Hall expansion that will debut in conjunction with World of Concrete.

The $989 million addition joins the existing 3.2 million square foot campus. Finishing touches continue on the Convention Center Loop, an underground tunnel system that will transport meeting attendees throughout the entire campus in Tesla vehicles, free of charge.

The LVCVA also recently acquired the Las Vegas Monorail, preserving this important transportation solution for meeting attendees. Both systems will be operational for events beginning in June and will adhere to strict health and safety protocols.