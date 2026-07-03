LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — World Cup excitement is fueling a surge in youth soccer participation across the Las Vegas valley, with local facilities reporting packed fields and growing interest from families.

The Las Vegas Sports Park in Summerlin has been open for 25 years. Managers say the indoor facility is packed every day and offers a cool escape from the outdoor desert heat.

Youth league manager Jack Kelly said the sport draws players from all different backgrounds, getting kids moving and teaching teamwork.

WATCH | World Cup excitement fuels youth soccer growth in Las Vegas valley communities

World Cup excitement fuels youth soccer growth in Las Vegas valley communities

"I just moved here 7 months ago from Arkansas. Soccer wasn't super big over there, but moving here I've noticed that it's a very big soccer community," Kelly said.

The energy in the facility is hard to miss.

"All the chants, they're dancing on the bench during their game. It's a great time," Kelly said.

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Children as young as 18 months old can begin learning the basics of the sport at the park.

One local parent said she started playing at the same park when she was 12 and now brings her own children to play on those same indoor fields. She said the Nevada soccer community has grown significantly over the years.

"We were kind of like on the lower end of everything, you know, it's like playing other states, but now we're able to keep up with everyone. It's definitely growing a lot," she said.

Another parent, Briceinda Lara, said she chose soccer for her 3-year-old son because of the sport's structure and the level of coach involvement.

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"I do like the structure they have. It's a lot like teaching other places I've gone to, as parents, we have to play and help them. I like that the coaches here, they're very involved, and he's learned a lot since he started here," Lara said.

For families whose children want to advance in the sport, the costs can add up. Competitive club soccer teams can cost upwards of $1,500 for uniforms and travel alone.

Youth league manager Matthew Lotito said he remembers the sticker shock firsthand.

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"I even remember when I tried out for club soccer and we found out how much it was, I was just like, mm-mmm," Lotito said.

But managers say many local organizations across the valley offer plans to help families cover those costs.



Their main goal, they say, is to put a smile on every kid's face.

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"We're always willing to help them out because no matter what, we want these kids to have fun, and that's all it is about," Lotito said.

Coaches say interest in youth soccer has surged, proving the World Cup isn't just creating fans — it's inspiring the next generation of players.

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