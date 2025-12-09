NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're getting a better idea of the programs that will be offered at the new Nevada State University satellite campus planned for North Las Vegas and how they could help with workforce needs and access.

The three-story academic building will be built at Lake Mead Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard North.

State education officials recently approved the lease agreement, marking the first official step.

Funding is coming from multiple sources, including $2.5 million from the State Legislature and hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations.

The city will cover rent for the first five years with a $7.5 million investment, one leaders believe will pay off.

The initial focus there will be on teacher pipeline programs.

It's something Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown, a former educator, tells me will help fill a need in North Las Vegas.

Work continuing on Nevada State University satellite campus set for North Las Vegas site

"We want to build that teacher pipeline because what a great asset to have a trained educator that's in the community, turn around and work in schools right here in their community," she said. "They know this community in and out, so that's just a huge asset."

I also spoke with the acting NSU president, who says this location is advantageous for them, too.

Right now, about 1 in 5 NSU students live within five miles of the North Las Vegas site, but have to make that long drive down to Henderson.

"Not be in a position where you're spending time commuting from one point to the next point could certainly change the game in terms of opportunity in terms of enrolling into higher education," said Dr. Amber Lopez Lasater.

The groundbreaking is scheduled for April 2026, with first classes expected to begin in fall of 2027.