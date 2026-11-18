LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman who was shot by a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer in a College of Southern Nevada parking lot nearly three months ago pleaded not guilty Tuesday to criminal charges stemming from the confrontation.

Catalina Alvarado, 26, faces charges including assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest with a deadly weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon on school property and injuring or tampering with a motor vehicle.

Her attorney, Carl Arnold, argues Alvarado was experiencing a mental health crisis when she repeatedly asked officers to shoot her. He questions whether police did enough to de-escalate the encounter before using deadly force.

The shooting happened around 5:16 a.m. on Aug. 28 in the parking lot of CSN's Charleston campus.

According to police, Officer Delylah Donegan and another officer were taking a break in their patrol vehicles when Alvarado approached them with a box cutter.

Police said Alvarado began yelling and banging the box cutter against the patrol cars while refusing repeated commands to drop it.

Body-camera footage captures Donegan warning Alvarado not to move closer.

"Keep walking toward me, I'll f***ing shoot you," Donegan said.

"Do it,” Alvarado responds.

LVMPD said another officer attempted to stop Alvarado with a Taser, but the prongs struck her clothing without stopping her.

"The suspect then continued to advance toward Officer Donegan still holding that knife," Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren said during a briefing three days after the shooting.

Donegan fired one shot, hitting Alvarado in the chest.

Alvarado survived but spent three weeks in the hospital.

In the moments after the shooting, body-camera footage captures Alvarado telling officers she cannot breathe. Donegan can also be heard saying she wants to cry.

Minutes after firing her gun, Donegan asks another officer, "Did I do the right thing?"

Arnold said Alvarado's repeated demands to be shot should have alerted officers that she was in crisis.

"What other better sign does a person need to show that this person was mentally ill?" Arnold said.

Alvarado's mother, Jacqueline Robles Marin Flores, said her daughter has struggled with depression, paranoia and drug use and had been trying to get help before the shooting.

"They attempted to kill my daughter. My daughter did not attempt to kill the police officer," Flores said.

Police, however, defended the officers' response after the shooting, pointing to Alvarado's weapon, her refusal to follow commands and the unsuccessful attempt to stop her with a Taser.

"We unfortunately can't control the suspect's actions in every situation," Koren said during the department's briefing.

In a new response to Channel, Metro confirmed its investigation into the shooting remains ongoing and Donegan is still on paid administrative leave pending review.

Arnold said he plans to file a federal civil lawsuit alleging excessive force after Alvarado's criminal case concludes.

Alvarado is due back in court in January.