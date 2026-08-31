LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released bodycam video Monday of an officer's shooting of a woman armed with a box cutter last week.

The incident happened around 5:15 a.m. Friday, in a parking lot of the College of Southern Nevada Charleston Campus in the 6300 block of West Charleston Boulevard.

WATCH | Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren holds press briefing on incident (WARNING: Some content may be distressing for some viewers):

LVMPD releases bodycam video of shooting of woman armed with box cutter at CSN campus

According to Koren, the woman armed with the knife was identified as Catalina Alvarado, 26, who approached officers' cruisers while they were in a parking lot during a lunch break.

Koren said Alvarado began yelling at officers and was banging on the vehicles with her knife. An officer twice attempted to use an electronic control device, commonly known as a TASER, but it was not effective, Koren said.

Officer Delylah Donegan fired a single round at Alvarado as she advanced toward her with the knife, according to Koren. Alvarado was struck and remains in the hospital in what police describe as "stable condition."

Alvarado is facing charges of assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest with a deadly weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon on school property, and two counts of injuring or tampering with a motor vehicle.

According to Koren, police have had prior interactions with Alvarado, including an incident where she threw a rock through a window at police headquarters. Koren said she was prosecuted for this and "held accountable."