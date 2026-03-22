Woman shot and killed in Spring Valley home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman was shot and killed by a man in Spring Valley early Sunday morning, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say they received a call from a security company around 3:15 a.m. about a panic alarm coming from a home near the 8900 block of Via Vista Circle.

LVMPD tried to make contact at the door and by phone, but received no response. Police made an emergency entry into the home and found a woman with gunshot wounds and a man with self-inflicted gunshots.

Investigators learned that the man and woman were dating and the man had allegedly shot and killed the woman and turned the gun on himself.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man is in life-threatening condition.

This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

If you're someone experiencing domestic violence, you can find resources here.