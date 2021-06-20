Woman killed while crossing street against sign early Sunday morning

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 46-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning near Decatur Boulevard and Washington Avenue.

It happened around 3:43 a.m.

Police say it appears the woman was crossing against a “do not walk” sign when she was struck by a 2002 Ford F150 driven by a 38-year-old man.

The driver stayed on scene and did not appear to be impaired.

This is the 62nd traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas for 2021.

In May, it was reported that deaths on Nevada roads are up 17% so far this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

