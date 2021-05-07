Deaths on Nevada roads up 17% so far this year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety has released its report for the month of April.

NOTS says that the number of fatalities on Nevada roads is up 17%. So far this year, 109 people have been killed in crashes in comparison to 93 deaths by this time last year.

In Clark County, there have been 67 fatalities so far. By this time last year, there were 53. That is an increase of 26%.

There were 31 traffic-related deaths in April 2021. Last year, 28 fatalities were reported in April.

The number of people who were killed while not wearing seatbelts is also up from 20 in 2020 to 24 in 2021.

The number of pedestrians who have been killed is almost the same. 28 pedestrians were killed in the first four months of 2020. 27 have been killed so far in 2021.