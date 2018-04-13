Woman indicted on charges of preparing false tax returns

Ahead of next week's tax deadline, a former Las Vegas tax preparer was charged in federal court Wednesday with 15 counts of aiding and assisting in the preparation and filing of false federal income tax returns, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Martha L. Williams, 40, of Las Vegas, prepared taxes for customers at Across the Board Management Company, a business in Las Vegas.

A jury trial is set for June 19.

The indictment alleges Williams knowingly prepared fraudulent Individual Income Tax Returns, Forms 1040, and accompanying Schedules A or C, for individuals during tax years 2011, 2012 and 2013. As a result, individuals fraudulently paid less income tax owed and they received inflated tax refunds. The approximate loss is $146,542.

If convicted, Williams faces the statutory maximum of three years in prison and a $100,000 fine for each count of aiding and assisting in the preparation of false tax returns.