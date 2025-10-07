Woman arrested for impersonating a nurse, treating 12 Clark County school students without license

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman has been arrested for impersonating a nurse and giving care to the Clark County School District students without a proper license and without being a registered nurse.

44-year-old Crystal Scott was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Oct.1 for acting as a nurse without a license, filling bogus prescriptions for dangerous drugs and forgery and furnishing dangerous drugs to a minor.

Scott would use the nursing license numbers of other people to provide medical care and fill lab orders under a medical facility named "Glucose N Glow," which was also not licensed.

12 CCSD students, aged 5-14, received care from Scott. All the parents from the potential parents have been notified and provided with alternative resources for medical care.

Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to contact the LVMPD Special Investigations Section at 702-828-3243. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or by clicking here.