With Lombardo's housing plan unveiled, Nevada lawmakers begin vetting the act

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo will present his housing plan to the Assembly Commerce and Labor Committee on Wednesday, the first vetting for a bill that aims to expand housing availability for more people in the state.

The 5 p.m. hearing before the Assembly Commerce and Labor Committee will be the first time state lawmakers will get a chance to ask questions surrounding Assembly Bill 540.

Lombardo introduced the bill at a news conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday, answering our questions about how this will affect us.

Watch Lombardo's bill unveiling here

Gov. Joe Lombardo unveils bill aimed at building more 'attainable' housing in Nevada

The bill as written would devote $250 million in state money in grants, loans and subsidies for what the governor calls attainable housing, available to families making up to 150% of the area median income. It's aimed at helping people who make too much to qualify for traditional affordable housing, but too little to afford market-rate prices.

In addition, the bill would:



Require developers, in general, to put up matching funds in an amount equal to state money for projects.

Exempt attainable housing projects from existing prevailing wage laws.

Provide funds for rental assistance and eviction diversion programs.

Require local governments to adopt an expedited process for considering and approving attainable housing projects.

Authorize local governments to reimburse building permits and fees for attainable housing projects.

Issue provisional contractor's licenses in rural areas where there is a shortage of skilled labor that's preventing the building of attainable housing.

Democrats — who have criticized Lombardo for several vetoes of bills in the 2023 Legislature that they say would have reduced housing costs — have been advancing a passel of bills of their own aimed at lowering costs and protecting renters from surprise fees.

But the bill has already drawn opposition from organized labor, because of the prevailing wage provision.

"Our state faces a critical shortage of affordable housing, but exempting projects funded by the Nevada Attainable Housing Account and the Nevada State Infrastructure Bank from prevailing wage requirements would be counterproductive, misguided, and dangerous," reads a statement released by AFL-CIO of Nevada Executive Secretary-Treasurer Susie Martinez.

The statement quotes Rob Benner, Executive Secretary-Treasurer of the Building & Construction Trades of Northern Nevada, saying the wage provision would hurt workers.

"When these projects don’t use prevailing wage, workers make substantially less – often little enough that they themselves may qualify to live in the units they’re building," Benner's statement reads. "When we talk about bridging the Nevada housing gap, there are two sides to that bridge. One side is housing supply. The other is wages sufficient to afford the housing available in your community. When the government exempts public dollars from prevailing wage, they drive down the wages for the whole region, which hurts working families."

At Tuesday's news conference, Tommy White, secretary-treasurer of the Laborers International Union of North America Local 872, spoke in favor of the bill, pledging to build projects faster than anywhere else in the country.

Governors are entitled to introduce five bills each session, reflecting their top priorities. AB 540 is one of Lombardo's five.

In addition to pushing his housing bill, Lombardo has asked both the Joe Biden and Donald Trump administrations to release more federal land for housing development in Nevada and to put a Nevada representative on a task force studying the use of federal land for housing.

Housing has proven to be one of the most challenging issues for Nevada. In Las Vegas, the average home value is $426,132, up 5.2% from this time last year, according to Zillow. The average rent is $2,076, Zillow says.

Do you have questions about the Legislature, politics or elections? Email us using the Ask Steve link on our website.