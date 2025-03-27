Steve Sebelius broke down these Nevada housing bills that will have impacts on many of you

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas locals have told us they struggle to find an affordable place a live, concerns that Nevada state lawmakers have heard and are trying to address.

A series of bills discussed on Wednesday takes aim at the crisis, covering everything from transparency in rental fees to building smaller homes on existing lots.

And next week, Gov. Joe Lombardo plans to discuss details of his own housing plan at a news conference.

Here's a look at some of the bills that were on the Assembly agenda on Wednesday:

New definitions

Assembly Bill 37 would redefine income levels for people to qualify for housing. People who make 30% or less than the median household income (that was $75,103 per year, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis) qualify for Tier 1 affordable housing. Tier 2 is for families that make between 30% and 60% of the median household income, workforce affordable housing covers between 60% and 80% and "attainable affordable housing" is defined as between 80% and 120%.

Small homes

Assembly Bill 131, as amended, would allow for property tax exemptions for accessory dwelling units, also called casitas or granny units, that are leased to people receiving federal housing vouchers.

Sealing eviction records

Assembly Bill 201 would allow for the sealing of eviction records if a person's landlord does not object, or if the motion to seal the records is filed one year after an eviction order is entered. (Having an eviction on one's record makes it more difficult to rent a new apartment or home.)

Summary eviction reform

Assembly Bill 283 would overhaul the current eviction process, in which a landlord gives a tenant notice he or she is being evicted, and the tenant must file in court to stop the process. Under the bill, after a landlord serves a tenant with an eviction notice, the landlord must go to court to get an eviction order. Then tenant would then have seven days after being served with an order to respond in court.

New apartment and mixed-use developments

Assembly Bill 241 would require counties and cities in Nevada to adopt ordinances that would allow for developers to build apartments or mixed-use (think ground floor retail with apartments on top) projects in commercial zones.

Transparency in rental contracts

Assembly Bill 121 would require landlords to list the entire amount of monthly rent, including any and all fees for utilities, in a rental contract. It's meant to avoid hidden or surprise fees that tenants only learn about after signing a lease. It also requires refunding application fees, credit-check fees or background check fees if the unit is rented to somebody else and those checks weren't conducted.

And more transparency

In a similar vein, Assembly Bill 280 would also require transparency in fees, including a list of all fees and their purpose, and to refund charges if the unit is rented to someone else. This bill would also impose a one-year cap on rent increases for seniors and people receiving Social Security.

More casitas

Assembly Bill 396 would require Clark and Washoe Counties, and large cities within them, to adopt ordinances allowing property owners to apply to build casitas on their land. If the local governments fail to adopt such an ordinance, casitas would be authorized by state law.

Repair of rental housing

Assembly Bill 211 would allow cities or counties to require landlords to repair rental units, and to appoint a receiver in the event the owner fails to make the necessary fixes.

Withholding rent

Assembly Bill 223 allows tenants to file complaints for relief if rental units are not maintained "in a habitable condition." Tenants can withhold rent after filing that complaint, but must place the money in an escrow account with the court. Tenants also can terminate leases without fees if the defects aren't corrected.

This is a story we went more in-depth on here

Proposed law would 'level the playing field' for Nevada renters, advocates say

Do you have questions about politics, elections or government? Email us using the Ask Steve link on our website.