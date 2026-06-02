LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With just a week to go until primary Election Day, fewer than 10% of voters in Nevada have cast their ballots.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 9.1% of voters had either sent in their mail-in ballot or showed up in person at an early voting center to vote. On Tuesday morning, that figure was just 7.8%.

WATCH | Steve Sebelius breaks down the numbers and what potential voters will be deciding:

With a week to go until primary Election Day, most Nevadans haven't voted

The low turnout can be explained in part by the fact that 2026 is a midterm election, with no presidential race at the top of the ticket.

In addition, there are many partisan races in which nonpartisans and third-party members are not allowed to vote. That leaves them with school board, city council, Board of Regents and judicial contests.

Nonpartisans comprise the largest group of the Nevada electorate, with more than 786,000 active registered voters. Republicans and Democrats are nearly tied, with 574,000 and 568,000 voters respectively.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Republicans lead Democrats narrowly in statewide balloting by just more than 1,000 votes. Many more Republicans voted in person than did Democrats, who use mail-in balloting more than their GOP opponents.

Early voting continues through Friday at vote centers around Clark County. You can use an online voter tool on the Clark County elections department website to find the nearest voting center. You can also check and update your voter registration and see your past voting history on the county's website as well.

If you want to mail in your ballot, it must be postmarked by Election Day, June 9, to be counted. Officials urge you to send in your ballot early or drop it into a drop box at any voting center in the county. Remember to sign the outside of your mail ballot envelope.

If a signature is missing or doesn't match the one on file in the elections department, it will be held for curing. That's when the elections department will try to contact the voter to ensure that he or she actually sent the ballot. As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 1,800 mail-in ballots have been held awaiting curing.

Once early voting ends, your last chance to cast a vote in person will come on Election Day, when polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. across the state. Once all voters in line have cast a ballot, early vote counts will start to be released.