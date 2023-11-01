Winter watering restrictions go into effect on Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The seasons are changing and that means the winter watering schedule is here.

According to the Las Vegas Valley Water District, winter watering schedules are in place starting on Nov. 1 and will run through Feb. 29.

Valley customers can only water one day a week and sprinkler watering on Sundays is prohibited. District officials said you should water for no more than 12 minutes total on your assigned water day. Water restrictions also apply to drip irrigation.

You can see the winter watering schedule as well as which areas can water on which days below or by visiting the Water District's website.