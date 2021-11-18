Watch
Winning streak: Four jackpots of $1 million+ paid out at Las Vegas casinos this week

(Top left to bottom right): Boyd Gaming, Treasure Island Las Vegas, Derek Stevens, Caesars Entertainment
Four lucky winners have hit jackpots of at least $1 million at Las Vegas casinos over the past week.
Las Vegas casino jackpot winners
Jackpot Treasure Island Las Vegas
Posted at 8:34 PM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 23:34:21-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Four people have left Las Vegas at least $1 million richer over the past week.

The jackpots were all hit at different casinos and three of the four came from slot machines, starting Friday afternoon with a big win at Treasure Island Las Vegas.

That winner, who chose to remain anonymous, hit a $1,089,850 jackpot on a Buffalo Gold Grand Progressive slot machine, according to a spokesperson for Treasure Island, who noted the winner was a TI Player's Club member.

Two days later, a woman from southern California hit jackpot on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine at Circa, according to owner Derek Stevens. That jackpot amounted to $1,075,234.28. Stevens shared a video on Twitter of himself posing with the winner, Nikki, in front of the lucky machine.

Another lucky gambler got rich quick when he hit a $1,393,273 Face-Up Pai Gow Mega Progressive Jackpot at Harrah's Las Vegas on Sunday, Caesars Entertainment announced. Quoclong Pham, from Washington, is a professional player who was in town on business, Caesars said.

The winning streak continued on Tuesday with a woman from Hawaii who said she was in town for the Las Vegas Raiders-Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday. Seven minutes into playing on a Wheel of Fortune Double Diamond slot machine at Main Street hotel-casino, she hit the jackpot and won $1,025,602. Her wager? Two dollars, according to Boyd Gaming.

MORE: Casino industry in Nevada continues to boom, permanent COVID-19 protocols considered

Casinos are bouncing back in a big way after the doldrums of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the American Gaming Association. Nevada casinos have posted $1 billion in revenue for more than six months, and that streak is expected to continue.

