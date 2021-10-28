Nevada and the Strip see historic quarterly casino revenues

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada’s Gaming Control Board released its latest figures, showing September is another billion-dollar month for casinos—the seventh in a row.

This is the largest quarterly win in history for both the state and the Strip.

And shows us that the people who are coming here are coming to gamble.

“It still indicates that our guests know that we’re taking their safety seriously, as well as their fun,” said Dr. Amanda Belarmino, an asst. professor at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas’ William F. Harrah College of Hospitality.

This makes seven months in a row that casinos have posted a billion dollars in gaming revenues.

The record is eight. And that was set from November 2006 to May 2007.

The success casinos are seeing today can possibly be attributed the demand for leisure travel, the Raiders, and the return of live entertainment.

“I think we’re also benefiting from the advent of legalized sports gaming throughout the country, is that it has taught people how to make sports bets,” she said. “So, when they come here, they are more likely to do it.”

“There’s definitely a lot of factors,” said David G. Schwartz, a gaming historian and professor at UNLV. “You may have some people who won’t want to come here because of the masks. You may have other people who will want to come here because of the masks.”

The Gaming Control Board stated:

“The third quarter’s statewide total gaming wins were $3.7billion and represents the largest quarterly total in state history. Additionally, Clark County alone has recorded $1billion in gaming wins five of the last six months. Prior to this, October 2007 was the only time Clark County recorded $1billion in wins.”

“The good news is that’s a long streak,” said Schwartz. “The bad news is last time, we had a streak like this, then the recession. So, you can never guarantee what’s going to happen tomorrow. It just means we’ve been having a good run. It doesn’t guarantee future prosperity.”

As he said, there are no guarantees. But the world opening back up could stretch this success for all it is worth.

“If we’re able to get some international travel that we haven’t had for the last 18-20 months, I think that’s going to be very positive, as well,” said Dr. Belarmino.

The Gaming Control Board said the entertainment offerings in October and November could potentially keep this streak going.