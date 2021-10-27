Nevada casinos continue to rebound in 2021; reports $1.1B in September winnings

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Gaming Control Board reports casinos won more than $1.1 billion in September as gaming continues its recovery amid the pandemic rebound.

Casinos in Clark County led the way in reported winnings with $1 billion being collected and resorts on the Las Vegas Strip accounted for $640 million of that total.

Compared to last September, Nevada is up nearly 41% in gaming in 2021 as visitors continue to return and include Las Vegas in their travel plans.

Overall, the Silver State's gaming total is up 58% from July 2021 through September 2021.