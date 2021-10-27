Watch
Local News

Actions

Nevada casinos continue to rebound in 2021; reports $1.1B in September winnings

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jason Harvey/KTNV
Las Vegas Strip scenic shot
Posted at 7:32 AM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 10:32:29-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Gaming Control Board reports casinos won more than $1.1 billion in September as gaming continues its recovery amid the pandemic rebound.

Casinos in Clark County led the way in reported winnings with $1 billion being collected and resorts on the Las Vegas Strip accounted for $640 million of that total.

PREVIOUS: Las Vegas gaming numbers improving in early 2021

Compared to last September, Nevada is up nearly 41% in gaming in 2021 as visitors continue to return and include Las Vegas in their travel plans.

Overall, the Silver State's gaming total is up 58% from July 2021 through September 2021.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH