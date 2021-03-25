Las Vegas gaming numbers improving in early 2021, remain below pre-pandemic levels

NEVADA (KTNV) — The Nevada Gaming Control Board reports casinos won more than $772 million in February as gaming continues its recovery during the pandemic.

And the numbers are continuing to improve as February's win is up slightly from January's $761 million total but not yet back up to February 2020 numbers.

The gaming control board says the February 2021 total is down nearly 26% compared to the same time last year with the Las Vegas Strip down 41%.

PREVIOUS: Las Vegas Strip casinos 'win' in January, remain down from 2020

However, casinos on the Strip still had a winning month when came to gaming, taking in almost $348.5 million, above the $321 million reported in January 2021.

Overall gaming numbers put Clark County down nearly 30% from this time last year with a total of $631 million from $897.5 million but the numbers are again higher than January 2021.

And downtown Las Vegas is showing just a 7% change from last year in gaming wins. Downtown casinos took in more than $51 million in February compared to last year's $55 million winnings.