Cardplayer hits $1.3M Pai Gow poker jackpot at Harrah's Las Vegas

Posted at 9:50 AM, Nov 15, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A lucky gambler became the latest millionaire in Las Vegas thanks to a progressive jackpot on Sunday.

A spokesperson for Caesars Entertainment says a guest in town from Washington hit a $1,393,273 Face-Up Pai Gow Mega Progressive Jackpot while at Harrah’s Las Vegas.

Quoclong Pham was the guest and is a professional player, according to Caesars. He was in town on business and vacation.

After just sitting down to play at a Face-Up Pai Gow table, Pham opened his cards and said he was in disbelief when seeing a seven-card straight flush with a joker.

"It’s just surreal. It’ll hit me tomorrow once it hits the account.” Pham said.

The Caesars Rewards member says he never hit a jackpot of this size before and plans to save his winnings.

