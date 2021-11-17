Watch
Hawaiian tourist in Las Vegas to see Raiders game wins million-dollar jackpot at downtown casino

Posted at 10:24 AM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 13:43:58-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman from Hawaii won a million-dollar jackpot at Main Street hotel-casino this week in downtown Las Vegas.

A representative for Boyd Gaming says she was in town to catch Sunday’s football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The tourist, who opted to remain anonymous, was playing Wheel of Fortune Double Diamond on Tuesday around 2 p.m., the casino said in a press release.

Seven minutes into playing, she hit the jackpot of $1,025,602 on a $2 wager.

The win was the first major jackpot at the property since it reopened on Sept. 8.

