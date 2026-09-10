LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — William Lummis Elementary School has a brand new library, which was unveiled Wednesday as part of a growing community partnership aimed at boosting student literacy rates across the Clark County School District.

WATCH | Las Vegas school's new library funded by College Football Playoff Foundation

William Lummis Elementary School gets new library funded by College Football Playoff Foundation

The $50,000 remodeled space features new tables and chairs, along with a special book vending machine where students can earn tokens to select a book to keep for their own home library.

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Gina Campbell, William Lummis Elementary School principal, shared that the space is designed to inspire a love of reading.

"This library will be a place where students can discover, imagine, and fall in love with reading," Campbell said.

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The College Football Playoff Foundation helped fund the upgrades. Britton Banowsky, CFPF executive director, said the project was made possible through community support.

"Over 100 spaces like this we've done all over the country, literally all over the country, and it couldn't be possible without the amazing generosity and support we get from School Specialty," Banowsky said.

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Lummis Elementary is the first school in the district to receive the upgrade. The foundation plans to sponsor 14 more makeovers across the district, investing nearly $3 million in local schools.

A Clark County School District representative spoke at the ceremony about the partnership's broader mission.

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"Through our shared focus on academic excellence, strong community partnership, and an unwavering commitment to student success and student safety, we show how proud we are and why CCSD is the place where families want to grow and thrive," they shared.

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