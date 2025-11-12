Will I see the Northern lights over Las Vegas Wednesday night? There's a chance.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — High aurora activity Tuesday night across much of the Lower 48 may give an encore performance Wednesday night.

The geomagnetic forecast from the University of Alaska Fairbanks suggests "high" levels of activity, similar to last night.

Northern lights may be visible low on the northern or eastern horizon from Las Vegas tonight (and in places as far south as Los Angeles, Phoenix, Austin, and Montgomery).

Courtesy Tyler Leavitt

The weather forecast is partly-to-mostly cloudy this evening and tonight in Southern Nevada, which won't help our cause, but some breaks in the clouds are possible.

Evening temperatures fall to the 60s in Las Vegas after 8 p.m.

The northern lights may be quite impressive and visible directly overhead tonight as far south as Carson City (and in far-off places like Oklahoma City, Little Rock, and Raleigh).