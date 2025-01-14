Will homeowners insurance rates increase due to California wildfires? An expert breaks it down for us

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the battle against several Southern California wildfires continues to rage on, one expert told me the impact could be seen far outside the fire path, and even here in our valley.

“It’s just heartbreaking, my heart really goes out to everyone who has lost anything in the fires," said Jessica, a Las Vegas resident of six years.

Jessica grew up outside the United States but has lived through her share of severe wildfires.

“I come from Australia, we’re a country that is very familiar to losing everything to wildfires so I can absolutely sympathize and empathize," Jessica said.

As our neighbors in Southern California begin the process of recovery, insurance and federal aid will play a critical role.

“I think this is a real wake up and sort of smell the coffee of this changing climate and wildfires becoming more destructive and more deadly," said Nicholas Irwin, a UNLV Associate Economics Professor and the Lied Center of Real Estate Research Director.

Irwin warns the Southern California wildfires could impact you and your ability to insure your home here in the valley — as the risk factor to insure escalates.

“I mean we could see a refiguring of wildfire risk across all the western states," Irwin said.

He said insurance companies look at all the data from past fires, how fires spread, fire fuels such as brush and landscaping, then they evaluate how likely it is for your home to catch fire.

He thinks that process could change with the recent devastation, possibly leading to more expensive insurance plans and other ways residents will have to manage their property to avoid those increases.

According to Climate Central, a data site with research from scientists specializing in the climate and communicators, shows that last year 3.1 million people in Nevada were living in a high to very high risk area for homes being impacted by wildfires.

Clark County was listed as a high risk county, according to Climate Central.

Homeowners I spoke with were worried about their insurance rates rising.

“I saved enough but at the same time I don’t want to be hit with an increase," said Logandale Nevada resident Gilbert Valerio.

“It’s a concern for everyone around the area I believe," said Alejandro Mendoza, who moved to Las Vegas three months ago.

The Nevada Division of Insurance sent Channel 13 this statement Monday regarding any impacts of the wildfires on Nevada insurance policies.

"No, the Los Angeles wildfires will not directly affect Nevada homeowners' insurance policies. While some Nevadans may experience rate increases in the future that could be partially attributed to increased reinsurance rates due to losses incurred by carriers operating in California, the Nevada Division of Insurance ensures that any rate change applied to policies in Nevada is non-discriminatory and backed by Nevada-specific data and science."

Several locals told me they hope relief will come soon for those in Southern California, still they worry the fallout from these devastating fires could cross state lines.

