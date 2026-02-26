PRIMM (KTNV) — Just about an hour and a half south of Las Vegas, just across the state line, Mojave National Preserve is bursting with color.

After hearing rumors of blooming wildflowers, I hit the road to check it out — and the desert did not disappoint.

Watch: Geneva Zoltek hits the road in search of desert gold

Wildflower blooms are closer to Las Vegas than you might think

While not a superbloom this year, experts say wildflowers are still doing exceptionally well this late Winter/early Spring.

Our weather trends are helping the phenomenon, the blooms are the result of a long-standing ridge of high pressure over the winter that kept the West warm and dry, with occasional heavy rains — including some that moved through last week.

The result is a desert treasure that typically only lasts for a brief window of time, so check it out soon!

Bright yellow, purples, whites, reds and pinks: tiny, delicate flowers are bursting through the ground across the landscape.

Here's some photos I snapped:

To spot the flowers, you'll have to slow down and scan the landscape carefully, but with a sharp eye, you'll find plenty.

The flowers I found were near Kelso Dunes, where mountains of 9,000-year-old sand rise on the horizon. I spotted more just off the side of the road, where recent runoff likely helped give the sprouting flowers important moisture.

Mojave National Preserve also features an impressive Joshua tree forest, making it a destination for more than just wildflower seekers.

So, if you're looking for color without the crowds, Mojave National Preserve is a good place to find it.

