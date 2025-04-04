LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One of the questions we get asked the most as weather people is "Why is it so windy here in the valley in the springtime?"

The short answer is that we're caught in the transition period between winter and summer weather patterns.

VIDEO: Guy Tannenbaum speaks to meteorologist at National Weather Service breaks down why Las Vegas gets so windy

Why does it get so windy in Las Vegas during the spring?

I caught up with meteorologists at the National Weather Service Las Vegas Forecast Office to help break down what that means for you as we head into spring.

"It's really the tale of two seasons," said NWS Las Vegas Warning Coordination Meteorologist Dan Berc.

Berc says in this transition period, storms usually track just to the north of the Las Vegas Valley.

"Meaning that everywhere in Northern Nevada is getting plenty of rain and snow, yet all of the wind is on the south side of the system and comes right through [Southern Nevada] this time of year," Berc said.

Berc added that the "pressure gradient" has something to do with our strong winds, too.

"When lower pressure systems and higher pressure systems are closer together, we get what's called a 'tighter pressure gradient,' and stronger winds," Berc said.

Stronger winds that can sometimes be in excess of 60 miles per hour, which can easily knock down trees and powerlines, damage roofs, and kick up a ton of dust that can really tank our air quality.

Plus, the mountains surrounding the Las Vegas Valley can play a huge role in how gusty it gets in different neighborhoods throughout town, through what are called "downslope winds."

"When we have wind that comes over the mountains, it can't go through [the mountains], so it has to go over, and when wind comes down the mountain, it accelerates," Berc explained. "Red Rock Canyon, Summerlin, places closer to the mountains will tend to see the stronger downslope winds. If we have some southerly winds coming, which is less frequent, then you can see the same kind of thing in [neighborhoods like] Anthem."

Considering we're coming off of the second-longest dry spell ever recorded in Las Vegas — 214 consecutive days without measurable precipitation recorded at Harry Reid International Airport — our valley is desperate for a wet spring.

Unfortunately, though, it's not looking promising at this point.

"It's tough for me to go out on a limb and say 'we're going to get zero rain for X amount of time,' beyond the next couple weeks," Berc said. "However, we are looking at a dry period coming up."

A model from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center shows the nationwide precipitation outlook for the next three months–Nevada falls in the "below average" category, which would continue a trend.

We've only seen .59 inches of rain at Harry Reid Airport this year, which is well below where we're supposed to be through the end of March, at 1.8 inches.

"And .57 inches of that fell on one day, Feb. 13," Berc said.

But just because models show a dry spring, that doesn't mean forecasters are predicting zero rain for the season.

"It's just more likely that the conditions will be less conducive to rainfall," Berc explained. "That doesn't mean there will be no thunderstorms, and that doesn't mean you can't get flooding at your house [this spring]."

The best way you can get prepared for our big-time spring weathermakers is—quite literally—to batten down the hatches.

Make sure you tie down loose objects in your yard like trampolines, patio furniture or trash cans, because they can easily blow away.

Also, trimming trees that are close to your home are a great way to protect it from damage from gusty winds.

Remember to hold onto your hats, too–these gusty winds will blow us right into summer before we know it!