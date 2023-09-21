Why are mosquitoes so bad in Las Vegas this year?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In Southern Nevada, residents are grappling with an unusual mosquito season. Francene Albert succinctly describes the situation: "They're brutal this summer. Absolutely brutal."

Albert, a long-time resident, adds, "I've been here almost 40 years, and I've never seen anything like this."

She confides that the past few months have left her reluctant to venture outdoors, noting, "It's... a little depressing. It's almost like you're a prisoner inside."

Vivek Raman, Environmental Health Supervisor for the Southern Nevada Health District, sheds light on the issue. While mosquitoes have long been a presence in Southern Nevada, Raman points out that what's "new" is the rapid spread of a particular type of insect, identified in 2017, which migrated from California, Mexico, and Arizona.

These insects, known as Aedes Aegypti, are not just new arrivals; they are also particularly aggressive and thrive in urban areas, including backyards.

Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes exhibit a unique breeding habit. Raman explains, "They breed in small containers like flower pots or children's toys. Water comes through, we get some hot days, it evaporates, and those eggs laid in those containers remain dry. When water returns, they rehydrate and hatch into larvae."

The solution, Raman suggests, is to eliminate standing water. The health district has been proactive, deploying approximately 2500 mosquito traps this year and testing over 37,000 mosquitoes.

Despite her efforts to eliminate stagnant water, Francene Albert continues to grapple with mosquitoes.

She remarks, "It doesn't matter whether I'm on the gravel or I'm on the lawn." Aides Aegypti mosquitoes, known for their aggressive behavior and multiple bites, often target ankles.