Where to find the relocated Red Red Canyon north marker

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Visitors at Red Rock Canyon now have a safer place to stop and take photos thanks to a new paved parking lot that opened Tuesday.

The popular "Red Rock Canyon Marker North" was moved to the new location as part of Phase 1 of the Red Rock Legacy Trail Project. County officials say the project will create nearly 19 miles of connected trails for cyclists and pedestrians between Summerlin and Blue Diamond Road.

The relocated marker is on the north side of State Route 159 (Red Rock Canyon Road), approximately 1.7 miles west of the intersection at West Charleston Boulevard and Sky Vista Drive.

The safety-focused initiative started from the local non-profit Save Red Rock and has evolved into partnerships with county and federal agencies.

"The number one goal of Save Red Rock, to get this whole project done, the Red Rock Legacy Trail, is safety," said Heather Fisher, president of Save Red Rock. "What this does is it moves the big rock sign from next to the road to off to the side, where people can come in and they can park and take safe pictures and not be out on the highway."

Clark County officials are also working to install a traffic signal at West Charleston Boulevard and Sky Vista Drive to further enhance safety in the area.



