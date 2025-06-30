LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After nearly 20 years of community advocacy, construction on a multi-use trail at Red Rock Canyon is set to begin this Tuesday, addressing long-standing safety concerns for cyclists and visitors.

The Red Rock Legacy Trail will stretch nearly 19 miles, connecting the entire Red Rock National Conservation Area from the edge of Summerlin in the north to Blue Diamond Road in the south.

WATCH |Cyclists and activists share their thoughts on Red Rock Canyon road conditions

New bike trail at Red Rock Canyon aims to improve safety after decades of community advocacy

"It's gorgeous out here, I mean you can't beat that view," said Scott Delgiudice, an avid cyclist who rides this route four days a week.

While the scenery may be stunning, the road conditions have created dangerous situations for cyclists sharing narrow, winding roads with vehicles.

"I used to enjoy the tranquility, but that's long gone," Delgiudice said. "It's just a tight road, it's hilly, it's windy. It's not ideal for those big trucks."

KTNV

The new trail aims to provide a safer alternative for cyclists and pedestrians who want to experience the natural beauty of Red Rock Canyon without navigating hazardous traffic conditions.

Heather Fisher, president of Save Red Rock, has been advocating for the trail since losing a friend in a cycling accident near Red Rock Loop nearly 20 years ago.

"He was a Metro police officer and an Ironman triathlete. He was right here, training on his bike when he got hit by a truck," Fisher said. "The whole community, we just gathered together and tried to come up with ways to make it safer for people in the future."

The trail will be constructed in five different phases, with the first phase expected to be completed in approximately one year.

KTNV

"It's kind of the best of all the worlds. You can exercise, you can have fun, you can feel free, you can go fast, and you don't have to worry about getting hit by a car," Fisher said.

For Fisher, the project represents both a safety improvement and a meaningful tribute.

"He would want us to live safer, happy and more protected lives doing what we love," she said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.