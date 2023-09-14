Where to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off on Sept. 15 and runs through Oct. 15. It begins in the middle of the month due to several countries celebrating their anniversary of independence. That includes Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Mexico, and Chile.

We're taking a look at some of the best places across the valley to celebrate.

Las Vegas - Fifth Street School

The Mayor's Gallery at the Fifth Street School is hosting the Second Annual Consulate of Mexico in Las Vegas Collaborative Exhibition "Celebrations in Las Vegas". The exhibition features artists including Angela Cabellero Fields, Geovany Uranda, April Bermudez, Elizabeth Ward, Isabel Castro Melendez, Juan Cuevas, Nancy Erskine, Rick Ledesma, Rita Maroun, Stasia Valora Fisher, Theresa Lucero, Xochil Xitalli, Julia Hall, Kathy Schuler, Karla Ely, Cindy Jackson, Cesar Ceballos, Gigi Marquart, and Haide Calle. The exhibition is free, open to the public, and will be on display through Nov. 1. The gallery is open from Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Las Vegas - East Las Vegas Community Center

City officials are hosting a free community festival on Sept. 15 at the East Las Vegas Community Center, which is located at 250 North Eastern Avenue. It runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. There will be live performances by local mariachi bands, folkloric dancers, and children's activities. There will be free parking and shuttle service from Rafael Rivera Park at 2850 Stewart Avenue.

Las Vegas - Lorenzi Park

The Mexican Patriotic Committee is hosting a Mexican Independence Day Celebration on Sept. 16 at the Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza in Lorenzi Park. That's from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will include live music, dancing, and food. It's free and open to the public.

There will also be a Hispanic Heritage Celebration focusing on the culture and traditions of Uruapan, Mexico on Oct. 14. at Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza. There will be music, dance, food, and art. The event is free and is scheduled to run from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Las Vegas - Bob Baskin Park

Local Mexican-American rock band SECOS will be putting on a free show at Bob Baskin Park on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. That's located at 2801 West Oakey Boulevard. Food trucks will be selling tasty treats. Officials said you can bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating.

Las Vegas - Chuck Minker Sports Complex

On Sept. 28, officials will be hosting a community workshop and teaching traditional Nicaraguan dances. While the event is free and open to the public, space is limited and you do need to register in advance. You can learn more, including how to register, by calling 702-229-1029.

North Las Vegas - City Hall

City of the World will display artwork celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by highlighting local artists in a new exhibition. The exhibition is at the Stone Soup Gallery at North Las Vegas City Hall, which is located at 2250 Las Vegas Boulevard North. The free exhibition will be on display through Oct. 16. and is open from Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

City officials are also hosting a Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff Celebration in Liberty Park on Sept. 14. There will be the official ceremony of El Grito de Dolores led by the Consulate of Mexico in Las Vegas as well as performances by Carmen Jara, Los Andres, and Frank Tapia. Mariachis from Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts and Monaco Middle School will also be performing. The free event is scheduled to run from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

On Oct. 4, families can stop by the City Hall Library to make their own maracas. The event is for children that are between 5 and 11 years old. The event is free and you don't have to register in advance. That's from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

City officials will be holding a Loteria night on Oct. 12 at the City Hall Library. The event is free and is scheduled to run from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

North Las Vegas - Deer Springs Park

Families will be able to check out a special screening of Encanto at Deer Springs Park on Sept. 15. That's at 6550 Aviary Way. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. However, no alcohol, smoking, e-cigarettes, vaping, high-back chairs, tables and umbrellas are not allowed. The show is free and scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.

Deer Springs Park officials are hosting a Storywalk this month with the book Pepe and the Parade by Tracey Kyle. That's free and open to the public through Oct. 15.

North Las Vegas - Aliante Library

Local artist Vanessa Maciel is teaching the art of Cartoneria, or papier-mache, by making a Luchador. Adults and children that are at least six years old can participate in the free event. However, you do need to register in advance. The event is scheduled for Sept. 30 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Aliante Library, which is located at 2400 Deer Springs Way. You can contact the library by calling 702-839-2980.

The library is also hosting a Fun With Flags event on Oct. 5. It's geared for children between five and 11 years old. They will learn about five different countries and make a flag. The event is from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and is free and open to the public. You don't need to register in advance.

North Las Vegas - Alexander Library

Families can learn about and create their own sugar skull at the Alexander Library, located at 1755 West Alexander Road, on Oct. 11. The event is for children between six and 17 years old and is scheduled to run from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event is free but families are required to register. You can contact the library at 702-633-2880.

Henderson - Water Street Plaza

City officials and the Mexican Consulado in Las Vegas will be showing short films on Water Street Plaza on Sept. 16. The free show starts at 7 p.m. There will also be concessions available for purchase.

Las Vegas - MGM Grand

There will be several special events at the MGM Grand on Sept. 15 and Sept. 16. Mariachis will start at Level Up at 8 p.m. and then make their way to the MGM Grand's lobby before returning to Level Up.

The Whiskey Down gaming lounge will have live Latin music from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday night will feature Hector Esparza while Saturday night will feature Gabriel Guardian.

The Grand Pool Complex will host all-day pool parties featuring mariachis from noon to 1 p.m. They will be giving away items like sombreros, sunblock, and towels and have a live DJ from noon to 5 p.m.

Las Vegas - New York-New York

The Center Bar will serve a special cocktail menu on Sept. 15 and 16 featuring three Jose Cuervo-based drinks: the Striking Margarita, Punchout Paloma, and Tap Out Tequila & Tonic. The bar will be open from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

The pool will host all-day pool parties featuring mariachis from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. They will be giving away items like sombreros, sunblock, and towels and have a live DJ from noon to 5 p.m.

Las Vegas - Excalibur

The Lounge is hosting the Claudine Casto Band on Sept. 15 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. They will also have cocktail and beer specials. On Sept. 16, there will be strolling mariachis that will begin performing at 8 p.m. They will start at The Lounge and move throughout the casino before returning to The Lounge. There will also be Don Julio Tequila and Modelo drink specials.

The pool will host all-day pool parties featuring mariachis from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. They will be giving away items like sombreros, sunblock, and towels and have a live DJ from noon to 5 p.m.

Las Vegas - The Venetian

The Grand Canal Shoppes will kick off Mexican Independence Day weekend with the annual El Grito and traditional shout of "Viva Mexico!" at 11 p.m. on Sept. 15 in St. Mark's Square. Along with mariachi bands and folkloric dancers, Eli Zamora, a contestant on the Mexican and U.S. versions of The Voice, will perform with his brother Benjamin. Additional performances will be held on Sept. 16 and 17 at 4:30 p.m.