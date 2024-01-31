Culinary Union workers await deals with 10 Las Vegas resorts as strike deadline looms

Feb. 1: Culinary Union reaches tentative agreement with Circa, D, Golden Gate

Labor negotiations continue with multiple Las Vegas properties and the Culinary Union. On Thursday, the Culinary Union announced it had reached a tentative five-year contract agreement with Circa, The D, and Golden Gate for over 780 hospitality workers.

According to the union, they are still working towards new contracts with Sahara Las Vegas, Virgin Hotels, Rio, Binion's, Downtown Grand, El Cortez, Four Queens, Fremont, Golden Nugget, and Main Street.

Contract negotiations are scheduled for Friday with the Rio so union officials state that strike deadline has been moved to Feb. 5.

Jan. 31: Culinary Union set second strike deadline

On Wednesday night, the Culinary and Bartenders Union announced they have set a second strike deadline that will affect downtown Las Vegas resorts. Union officials said the original deadline of Feb. 2 at 5 a.m. is still in place for labor negotiations with the Rio, Sahara, and Virgin Las Vegas. However, they add that Feb. 5 at 5 a.m. is the deadline for negotiations with Binion's, Circa, Downtown Grand, El Cortez, Four Queens, Fremont, Golden Gate, Golden Nugget, Main Street, and The D Casino.

In addition to the second strike deadline, the Culinary Union said they will begin continuous picketing in front of resorts that haven't agreed to new contracts, starting on Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. and continuing through Feb. 3 at 10 p.m. According to the union, 2,600 hospitality workers are still waiting officials to agree to new five-year labor agreements.

Jan. 31: Culinary Union reaches tentative agreement with Plaza

Early Wednesday morning, the Culinary Union announced they had reached a new five-year contract with the Plaza for 250 hospitality workers. According to union officials, the agreement means there are just 13 properties they are continuing labor negotiations with.

BREAKING: The Culinary Union is pleased to announce a Tentative Agreement on a new 5-year contract was just reached w/@PlazaLasVegas for 250 hospitality workers.



Jan. 30: Negotiations continue with 14 properties after Treasure Island tentative agreement

A deal with Treasure Island Tuesday leaves 14 resorts to go as Culinary Union negotiators seek the "best contract ever" for workers in downtown Las Vegas.

A Feb. 2 strike deadline looms over ongoing negotiations with the remaining off-Strip and downtown casino properties.

Tuesday night, the Culinary Union announced 1,000 workers would be covered under a 5-year tentative agreement with Treasure Island.

Roughly 2,900 workers remain without a contract with three days left before the strike deadline.

This leaves 14 more properties:

Rio Sahara Las Vegas Virgin Hotels Binion's Circa Downtown Grand El Cortez Four Queens Fremont Golden Gate Golden Nugget Main Street The D Casino Plaza

Previous update: Negotiations continue with 15 properties after Circus Circus tentative agreement

On Saturday, Culinary Union Workers Local 226 announced a tentative agreement with Circus Circus on a new five-year contract for nearly 700 hospitality workers.

"I'm so pleased on the money that we are getting," Circus Circus lineman attendant Altamont Williams stated. "This is the best contract we've ever had...I'm so ecstatic."

The terms of the Circus Circus tentative agreement weren't outlined in an initial statement announcing the development. A union spokesperson said a contract ratification vote would be scheduled soon.

Union negotiators are still working on deals for an estimated 4,000 workers at 15 remaining properties, including:

