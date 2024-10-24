What you need to know about upcoming work on Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Motorists of Las Vegas, be on the lookout for more lane restrictions on Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.

Most of the work occurs Sunday through Friday, evening through early morning hours.

#TrafficAlert Motorists are advised of the upcoming lane restrictions on and around the Las Vegas Strip for work occurring as part of Clark County's Las Vegas Blvd. Improvement Project.

Las Vegas Boulevard Work Zones – 12 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Through Monday, November 18, two lanes will alternate northbound and southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard between Reno Avenue and Bellagio Drive for utility adjustments and striping.



Through Friday, Nov. 1, one lane is open westbound on Harmon Avenue at Las Vegas Boulevard to the Cosmopolitan parking garage entrance for paving and storm drain work.

9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Through Friday, Nov. 1, two lanes are open northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard from Russell Road to Four Seasons Drive for waterline work.

Starting Sunday, Nov. 3, through Friday, Nov. 15, one lane will be open northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard from Clark County 215 to Sunset Road for waterline work.

Tropicana Avenue Work Zones – 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.