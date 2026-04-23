What to recycle on Earth Day (and every day)

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — What You Can Recycle in Las Vegas — Even Glass!
This Earth Day, we visited the Republic Services Learning Center in Las Vegas to get clarity on a big question: What can you recycle here in the valley?
Watch: Climate Reporter Geneva Zoltek gets a tour of the recycling facility here in Las Vegas
Las Vegas is home to one of the largest and most advanced recycling facilities in the country — a 110,000-square-foot plant capable of processing two million pounds of recyclables every single day. And yes, that even includes glass jars and bottles — something many cities don’t offer.
Here’s your quick guide to what you can toss in your Vegas curbside bin:
♻ Plastics — Keep the Cap On
- Plastic jugs (like milk or detergent containers) — look for the “#2” recycling symbol.
- Keep the cap on. In Las Vegas, caps are usually #5 plastic, and the facility captures and recycles both materials together.
♻ Plastic Water Bottles — 3D Shape, Not Crushed
- Water and other beverage bottles are welcome.
- Don’t crush them — the facility’s sorting equipment works best when bottles are left in their original shape.
♻ Glass Bottles & Jars — A Rare Perk
- Clear, green, and brown food and beverage glass jars and bottles are accepted.
- Leave labels and caps on, but rinse them first.
- That means jars like minced garlic, spaghetti sauce, and beverage bottles are good to go.
♻ Aluminum Cans — Recycling Champion
- Soda cans, beer cans, and other aluminum beverage containers are the #1 item for recycling value.
- Aluminum can be recycled indefinitely — and in Las Vegas, enough aluminum is recycled every seven weeks to build a Boeing 747.
What About Other Items?
Republic Services also accepts:
- Clean cardboard and paper
- Metal food cans (tin/steel)
- Certain other rigid plastics (check the # on the bottom)
Always remember: When in doubt, keep it out — throwing the wrong items in the bin can contaminate recycling loads.
You can even book a free, guided tour of the Southern Nevada Recycling Center, where you’ll see first‑hand how recyclables are sorted, processed, and prepared for a second life. Here's a link to book a tour.
Do you have a story you'd like to share with Geneva? Contact her at Geneva.Zoltek@ktnv.com, or by clicking on the banner below.
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