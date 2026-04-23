LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — What You Can Recycle in Las Vegas — Even Glass!

This Earth Day, we visited the Republic Services Learning Center in Las Vegas to get clarity on a big question: What can you recycle here in the valley?

Watch: Climate Reporter Geneva Zoltek gets a tour of the recycling facility here in Las Vegas

What to recycle on Earth Day (and every day)

Las Vegas is home to one of the largest and most advanced recycling facilities in the country — a 110,000-square-foot plant capable of processing two million pounds of recyclables every single day. And yes, that even includes glass jars and bottles — something many cities don’t offer.

Here’s your quick guide to what you can toss in your Vegas curbside bin:

♻ Plastics — Keep the Cap On

Plastic jugs (like milk or detergent containers) — look for the “#2” recycling symbol.

Keep the cap on. In Las Vegas, caps are usually #5 plastic, and the facility captures and recycles both materials together.

♻ Plastic Water Bottles — 3D Shape, Not Crushed

Water and other beverage bottles are welcome.

Don’t crush them — the facility’s sorting equipment works best when bottles are left in their original shape.

♻ Glass Bottles & Jars — A Rare Perk

Clear, green, and brown food and beverage glass jars and bottles are accepted.

glass jars and bottles are accepted. Leave labels and caps on, but rinse them first.

That means jars like minced garlic, spaghetti sauce, and beverage bottles are good to go.

♻ Aluminum Cans — Recycling Champion

Soda cans, beer cans, and other aluminum beverage containers are the #1 item for recycling value.

Aluminum can be recycled indefinitely — and in Las Vegas, enough aluminum is recycled every seven weeks to build a Boeing 747.

What About Other Items?

Republic Services also accepts:

Clean cardboard and paper

Metal food cans (tin/steel)

Certain other rigid plastics (check the # on the bottom)

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Always remember: When in doubt, keep it out — throwing the wrong items in the bin can contaminate recycling loads.

You can even book a free, guided tour of the Southern Nevada Recycling Center, where you’ll see first‑hand how recyclables are sorted, processed, and prepared for a second life. Here's a link to book a tour.

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Do you have a story you'd like to share with Geneva? Contact her at Geneva.Zoltek@ktnv.com, or by clicking on the banner below.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.