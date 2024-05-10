What is making Las Vegas' allergy season even worse this year?

Doctors tell us the Las Vegas valley is experiencing one of its worst allergy seasons on record.

Higher levels of snowpack and rainfall, combined with sunny weather, have made it much easier for plants to grow this year. Add to that recent wind storms to blow pollen around, and you've got a recipe for an abnormally bad allergy season.

We talked to a local allergy and asthma specialist who offered tips to alleviate your allergy symptoms.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you feel like allergies are hitting you harder this season, you're not alone. It's affecting a lot of people, like Mary McIver and Debra Purdue.

"It has been the worst year ever, and I have been here for 44 years," McIver said. "They have been so bad, I had to go to the doctor for the first time."

She said what started as sneezing, a runny nose, and a scratchy throat led to a wheezing cough.

"I can't get rid of the cough," she explained. "I have to wear a mask every time I go outside. It's just bad."

Doctors across the valley say this is one of the worst seasons on record. They're seeing way more patients as pollen levels are up.

"This season and last season are the worst on record," said Dr. Jason Bellak from the Allergy and Asthma Center. "The amount of disease and severity has definitely increased."

Bellak says on average, he sees about 30 to 50 patients a day. This season, he is seeing about eight additional patients per day.

"We had a lot of snowpack and rainfall, and plants need two things: water and sunshine," Bellak told me. "We have a lot of sun, and you throw in a lot of water and we are off to the races with pollen."

He also says the recent high levels of wind have also likely contributed to a rise in allergies.

What can do you to help alleviate seasonal allergy symptoms?

Get checked by an allergist.

Get allergy shots, which can provide relief for three to five years.

Nasal sprays and oral medications can also help improve symptoms.

Try to do your activities earlier in the day, when there is less pollen in the air.

Make sure to keep your windows closed.

Change your air filters.

As for McIver and Purdue, they tell me they're ready for allergy season to be over already.

"All day long, people are sneezing and coughing, and I know it's allergies," Purdue said. "You take allergy pills, but they are not helping."