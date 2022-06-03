What is dead pool? No, we don't mean the Marvel movie.

When talking about lowering lake level at Lake Mead, the term dead pool has often been brought up. No, we're not talking about the Marvel movie.

Dead pool is essentially when the elevation at Hoover Dam can no longer release water down stream, according to Colby Pellegrino with the Southern Nevada Water Authority. She says, when lake levels at Lake Mead get as low as 895, dead pool will be a reality at Hoover Dam.

The Hoover Dam, is responsible for releasing water into Lake Mead. Currently, our lake levels are at 1047. Pellegrino says dead pool is still a ways away, but could happen in our lifetime. She says SNWA has been planning for the lowering lake levels, hence why they invested $1.3 billion into the third intake and low-level pumping station. She says even if we reach dead pool, with this design and mechanism in place Valley residents will still be able to get water.

SNWA and leaders of six other states: Arizona, California, Utah, Wyoming, New Mexico and the country of Mexico are all working together to come up with solutions on how to never hit dead pool. The issues stem from the Colorado River, which currently isn't producing enough water from snow packs or rainfall to flow downstream to Lake Powell and Lake Mead.

Pellegrino says 2021 and 2022 had some of the driest winters on record, adding to the already decades long drought.

The Hoover Dam has two main functions, to stop flooding and to store and supply water to and for Lake Mead during wet and dry seasons. Pellegrino says it's not enough that leaders come up with solutions, she says residents have to do their part and conserve water.