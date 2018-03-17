What are the resort fees at Las Vegas hotel-casinos?

Many Las Vegas hotel-casinos have recently increased their resort fees.

Here is a breakdown of the resort fees and the few properties remaining without them. This list is current as of March 16, 2018.

Las Vegas Strip

Caesars Entertainment

Bally's - $35

Caesars Palace - $39

Cromwell - $37

Flamingo - $35

Harrah's - $35

The LINQ - $35

Paris - $37

Planet Hollywood - $37

Rio - $30

Cosmopolitan - $35 (will go up to $39 on Jan. 1, 2019)

Hard Rock - $33

Hooters - $29

Mandarin Oriental - $39

MGM Resorts International

Aria - $39

Bellagio - $39

Circus Circus - $30

Delano - $37

Luxor - $35

Mandalay Bay - $37

MGM Grand - $37

The Mirage - $37

Monte Carlo - $37

New York-New York - $37

The Signature at MGM Grand - $37

Vdara - $39

Sands Corp

The Palazzo - $45

The Venetian - $45

SLS Las Vegas - $32

Stratosphere - $32.99

Treasure Island - $37

Tropicana - $35

Westgate - $33.99

Wynn Resorts

Wynn Las Vegas - $39

Encore - $39

Downtown Las Vegas

Boyd Gaming

California - No resort fee

Fremont - No resort fee

Main Street station - No resort fee

The D Las Vegas - $20

Downtown Grand - $25.99

El Cortez - $14.95

Golden Gate - $20

Golden Nugget - $29.50

Four Queens - No resort fee

Plaza - $22

Other Las Vegas properties

Boyd Gaming

Aliante - $19.99

Cannery - $6.99

Eastside Cannery - $14.99

Gold Coast - $20.99

The Orleans - $20.99

Sam's Town - $19.99

Suncoast - $20.99

M Resort - $24.99

Silverton - $16.99

South Point - $21

Station Casinos

Boulder Station - $22.59

Fiesta Henderson - $18.23

Fiesta Rancho - $18.07

Green Valley Ranch - $44.46

Palace Station - $29.47

Palms - $36.27

Red Rock - $44.07

Santa Fe Station - $22.59

Sunset Station - $25.07

Texas Station - $22.59