What are the resort fees at Las Vegas hotel-casinos?

Many Las Vegas hotel-casinos have recently increased their resort fees.
Here is a breakdown of the resort fees and the few properties remaining without them. This list is current as of March 16, 2018.
Las Vegas Strip Caesars Entertainment
Bally's - $35
Caesars Palace - $39
Cromwell - $37
Flamingo - $35
Harrah's - $35
The LINQ - $35
Paris - $37
Planet Hollywood - $37
Rio - $30
Cosmopolitan - $35 (will go up to $39 on Jan. 1, 2019)
Hard Rock - $33
Hooters - $29
Mandarin Oriental - $39
MGM Resorts International
Aria - $39
Bellagio - $39
Circus Circus - $30
Delano - $37
Luxor - $35
Mandalay Bay - $37
MGM Grand - $37
The Mirage - $37
Monte Carlo - $37
New York-New York - $37
The Signature at MGM Grand - $37
Vdara - $39
Downtown Las Vegas Boyd Gaming
California - No resort fee
Fremont - No resort fee
Main Street station - No resort fee
The D Las Vegas - $20
Downtown Grand - $25.99
El Cortez - $14.95
Golden Gate - $20
Golden Nugget - $29.50
Four Queens - No resort fee
Plaza - $22
Other Las Vegas properties Boyd Gaming
Aliante - $19.99
Cannery - $6.99
Eastside Cannery - $14.99
Gold Coast - $20.99
The Orleans - $20.99
Sam's Town - $19.99
Suncoast - $20.99
M Resort - $24.99
Silverton - $16.99
South Point - $21
Station Casinos
Boulder Station - $22.59
Fiesta Henderson - $18.23
Fiesta Rancho - $18.07
Green Valley Ranch - $44.46
Palace Station - $29.47
Palms - $36.27
Red Rock - $44.07
Santa Fe Station - $22.59
Sunset Station - $25.07
Texas Station - $22.59