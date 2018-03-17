What are the resort fees at Las Vegas hotel-casinos?

Katherine Jarvis
5:15 PM, Mar 16, 2018
5 hours ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Many Las Vegas hotel-casinos have recently increased their resort fees. 

Here is a breakdown of the resort fees and the few properties remaining without them. This list is current as of March 16, 2018. 

Las Vegas Strip
Caesars Entertainment
Bally's - $35
Caesars Palace - $39
Cromwell - $37
Flamingo - $35
Harrah's - $35
The LINQ - $35
Paris - $37
Planet Hollywood - $37
Rio - $30

Cosmopolitan - $35 (will go up to $39 on Jan. 1, 2019)
Hard Rock - $33
Hooters - $29
Mandarin Oriental - $39

MGM Resorts International
Aria - $39
Bellagio - $39
Circus Circus - $30
Delano - $37
Luxor - $35
Mandalay Bay - $37
MGM Grand - $37
The Mirage - $37
Monte Carlo - $37
New York-New York - $37
The Signature at MGM Grand - $37
Vdara - $39

Sands Corp
The Palazzo - $45
The Venetian - $45

SLS Las Vegas - $32
Stratosphere - $32.99
Treasure Island - $37
Tropicana - $35
Westgate - $33.99

Wynn Resorts
Wynn Las Vegas - $39 
Encore - $39

Downtown Las Vegas
Boyd Gaming
California - No resort fee
Fremont - No resort fee
Main Street station - No resort fee

The D Las Vegas - $20
Downtown Grand - $25.99
El Cortez - $14.95
Golden Gate - $20
Golden Nugget - $29.50
Four Queens - No resort fee
Plaza - $22

Other Las Vegas properties 
Boyd Gaming
Aliante - $19.99
Cannery - $6.99
Eastside Cannery - $14.99
Gold Coast - $20.99
The Orleans - $20.99
Sam's Town - $19.99
Suncoast - $20.99

M Resort - $24.99
Silverton - $16.99
South Point - $21

Station Casinos
Boulder Station - $22.59
Fiesta Henderson - $18.23
Fiesta Rancho - $18.07
Green Valley Ranch - $44.46
Palace Station - $29.47
Palms - $36.27
Red Rock - $44.07
Santa Fe Station - $22.59
Sunset Station - $25.07
Texas Station - $22.59

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top