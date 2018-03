Resort fees are going up for several MGM Resorts International properties on the Las Vegas Strip.

While resort fees will remain at $39 for Bellagio, Aria and Vdara, they will increase from $35 to $37 at Mandalay Bay, Delano, The Mirage, The Signature at MGM Grand, MGM Grand, New York-New York and Monte Carlo.

Luxor and Excalibur will increase $5 to $35 while Circus Circus will go up $2 to $30.

The increases will take effect March 1.

Earlier this month, Caesars Entertainment reportedly increased resort fees at most of its Las Vegas properties.