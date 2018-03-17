Report: Caesars Entertainment resort fees increasing at Las Vegas Strip properties

Resort fees are going up at most Caesars Entertainment properties, just 11 months after the last increase, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times.

The LA Times reports on Feb. 1, resort fees increased as much as $5 at eight of its nine properties in Las Vegas.

Bally's, Flamingo, Harrahs and The LINQ went up from $30 to $35 while Cromwell, Paris and Planet Hollywood went up $2 to $37, according to the LA Times. Caesars Palace increased from $35 to $39.

Rio hotel-casino was the only without an increase. The resort fee currently stands at $30 at the off-Strip property.

Just last year, resort fees went up at Caesars Entertainment to compensate for in-room Wi-Fi service.