Report: Venetian, Palazzo increase resort fees, now highest in Las Vegas

Add The Venetian and Palazzo to the list of the latest Las Vegas Strip hotel-casinos to increase their resort fees.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the daily resort fees are now $45, the highest in Las Vegas. The resort fees had been $39 before the increase went into effect March 6.

While The Venetian and Palazzo now have the highest fees, they are two of the few resorts remaining on the Strip that do not charge for parking.

Just last month, resort fees increased at Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts International properties. The highest resort fee for Caesars Entertainment properties is at Caesars Palace at $39. Meanwhile, fees are also $39 at MGM properties Bellagio, Aria and Vdara.