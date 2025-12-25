Wet weather slightly impacts Christmas Eve travel, doesn't deter long lottery lines in Primm

PRIMM (KTNV) — Most of the Southwestern United States dealt with wet weather on Christmas Eve, which proved to be impactful for holiday travelers on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

One of the most hectic stretches of freeway in the country is I-15 between Las Vegas and Los Angeles, but the wet weather wasn't too frightful for travelers on Christmas Eve near Primm, which only saw periods of light rain for most of the day.

Joseph Hernandez said while Christmas Eve traffic was smooth sailing for the most part, he did run into some weather on his drive from Arizona.

"We got some sprinkles here and there, and some kind of fog for a little — I couldn't see the car in front of me for like 10 minutes — but that was about it," Hernandez said.

Weather was the main concern for Brenda Montes and her family, who were heading to Las Vegas for Christmas.

"We're looking forward to the lights, the decor and a break from work," Montes said. "[The weather was] pretty horrible near San Bernardino, but once we got through the mountains, it was okay."

Some menacing-looking storm clouds were present most of the day over the California-Nevada state line, but they only produced sprinkles through Wednesday afternoon over mostly open freeway.

Wind seemed to impact drivers more than anything — in fact, gusts topped out between 40 and 45 mph near Baker, California, and near Jean, Nevada, through the I-15 corridor in the high desert.

"It was very, very freaky when the wind hit," said Sandra Hernandez.

Plus, what's a trip down to Primm without stopping into the Primm Lotto Store, especially with a $1.7 billion Powerball lottery jackpot on the line Wednesday night!

"What a Christmas present that would be, right?" said Christine Schaeffer with a laugh. "Fingers crossed!"

Schaeffer said braving the wet and windy weather, plus the 45 minute drive, was well worth it.

"The vibe in here is just like, 'let's win!'" Schaeffer said. "It's lines, after lines, after lines — it's amazing to see how many people turned out, especially on Christmas Eve!"

Even through the long lines — which wrapped around the building off and on through Wednesday — there was still a sense of holiday cheer, especially when you ask people how they'd spend their lottery winnings if they hit the jackpot.

"I'd help out a lot of people," Las Vegas local Robert Brown said.

"I will take care of the people that come across my path, and just give back as I've been given," Schaeffer said.

Tonight's Powerball drawing is at 8 p.m., so make sure to stay tuned if you made your way down to Primm to get a ticket — or if Santa drops one in your stocking tomorrow morning!

In the meantime, the Flood Watch issued by the National Weather Service for the Las Vegas Valley and through the I-15 corridor into the California High Desert is in place overnight and into the early hours of Christmas Day, so even though conditions aren't looking too bad, be sure you're prepared in case you come across flooded out roads.

Remember: turn around, don't drown!