LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police officers in Las Vegas are going undercover on bicycles to crack down on drivers who fail to give cyclists adequate space as the city grapples with a significant increase in traffic fatalities this year.

The High Visibility Enforcement involves officers riding bicycles along Charleston Boulevard between Nellis and Lamb, while using laser devices to measure how close vehicles come when passing.

Hailey Gravitt was on the roadways to see the enforcement for herself.

'We're Just Trying to Keep Cyclists Safe.' Authorities Monitor Drivers as Bike Fatalities Rise

When drivers don't provide enough space or move over properly, police pull them over and issue tickets.

"You know, the main focus here is be aware of the laws. Slow down, pay attention, don't drive distracted, and definitely don't drive while you're impaired," said Bryan Zink with Clark County School District's Police Department.

The crackdown comes as Las Vegas faces alarming traffic safety statistics. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, ince the beginning of the year, 119 deaths have occurred from 116 fatal collisions, representing an increase of more than 12% compared to last year.

Pedestrian deaths have reached 47, while hit-and-run deaths total eight - a staggering 166% increase this year. The city has also seen four electric scooter deaths and seven bicyclist deaths, up 16.7%.

"It's not so much all the people that are going to get a ticket today, although I can guarantee they deserve one if they're, if they're cited. They were an unsafe driver," says Erin Breen, director of UNLV's Road Equity Alliance Project.

Under Nevada law, motorists approaching cyclists from behind must move into the adjacent lane and give cyclists the entire lane when possible. If traffic is too heavy to change lanes, drivers must pull as far left as possible to provide at least 3 feet of clearance.

"Just trying to keep cyclists safe out here," Breen said.

These enforcement operations typically result in hundreds of tickets being issued. While police say their goal is not to pull people over, they emphasize the importance of keeping everyone safe on the roadways.

