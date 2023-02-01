Wendell Williams: Creator of the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Born in the south and with no ties to Las Vegas, one man not only made this his home, he made history creating a community event which has grown in size and its impact over the last four decades.

13 Action News anchor Justin Hinton had a chance to sit down with Wendell Williams, a community advocate and leader.

"What are the chances that we'd both be wearing green and black today?" asks Justin.

"It was just destined," says Williams.

But nothing was more destined for Wendell Williams than leaving his native Louisiana for the West Coast, stopping in Las Vegas on a whim, and never leaving. He would eventually go on to establish the city's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade.

"Coming from the south, where Dr. King was revered and I grew up with that type of revelation that I just wanted to do something to honor him. I never had the idea it would grow to this magnitude but it has," says Williams.

Dozens of entries, international participants, and for the first time in its 41 year history, a live broadcast, thanks to a partnership with this station.

"I'm really happy that the community embraced it for so many years and it's gotten bigger and bigger. It's becoming one of the Las Vegas events that people look forward to," says Williams.

And his work in the community extends far beyond the parade. Compelled to help, Williams served as a Nevada Assemblyman for 14 years, beginning in 1987. His efforts were eventually honored here, where the next generation of leaders are learning at the Historic Westside school named in his honor.

"Every time I walk in here, it never sinks in," says Williams.

But let this sink in: Wendell Williams, a man who didn't grow up with street signs in his neighborhood, now has an office at a school that bears his name.

That is why Wendell Williams is Black History.