Hundreds of southern Nevadans celebrate life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 41st MLK Day parade was one to remember, but not because of the weather. Attendees say they were able to reflect on the life and legacy of a pillar in our nation.

While the rain held off as long as it could, but eventually fell around noon, the celebration went on.

Over 85 floats in this year's parade caused for hundreds to show up.

The theme this year: "Living the Dream - It Starts with Me." The focus for many was the younger generation present.

“It represents a legacy, to have that many young people here," said Keith from Las Vegas. "It gives them a chance to learn about their own past, and not just our past, but America’s.”

Akeem Brantley with PM Entertainment here in Las Vegas says it was important to bring his son, to educated him about our nation's history.

“When we talk about starting a dream," said Brantley. "The dream starts when you’re a little kid.”