Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign to turn red for World AIDS Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Thursday, December 1, the lights on the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign will be turned red for World AIDS Day.

World AIDS Day, observed annually on December 1, is a global effort to unify in the battle against HIV, celebrate preventative achievements, and remember those afflicted by AIDS-related sickness.

World AIDS Day was the first global health day, established in 1988. According to a press release, HIV/AIDS has claimed the lives of 40.1 million people to date.

In 2021, over 650, 000 individuals died from HIV-related causes, while approximately 1.5 million people became infected with the virus.

In Southern Nevada, an average of 420 persons were diagnosed with HIV each year during the previous five years.