Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley Sept. 5-7

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From community service events and free concerts, to events catered to seniors, there are plenty of inexpensive things to do across Southern Nevada this weekend.

Here's your Weekend Roundup — it's our weekly guide to affordable, local fun.

Get a head start on Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations with Salsa Splash, a free event at the Silver Mesa Pool. It's a day of celebration, culture and community. It's happening Saturday, Sept. 6, from 1 to 4 p.m.

The City of Las Vegas' second Mom's Resource Fair is where local mothers can get connected with family resources and services. They can also enjoy activities, games, food trucks, and much more. Plus, it's not just about connecting with resources — it's about connecting with other moms, too. It's happening at the Historic Fifth Street School on Saturday, Sept. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free. Click here to get your ticket.

Here's a great way to give back to your community while also having some fun. The City of Las Vegas' Ward 6 leadership is hosting a community day of service on Saturday, Sept. 6 at St. Anthony of Padula's Catholic Church. You can help sort clothing for foster children and help with other service projects. Along with community service, there will also be activities for all ages, like Christmas ornament decorating, rock painting, and more. Free doughnuts and juice will be provided. The event goes from 8 to 10 a.m.

The City of Henderson is also hosting a day of service on Saturday, Sept. 6, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The city is partnering with JustServe NV to put on a variety of volunteer events, featuring dozens of volunteer opportunities that support nonprofits, schools, parks, and families in need.

Breakfast will be provided at 8 a.m. at Cornerstone Park. After that, the day of service will kick off!

Click here to take a look at the list of volunteer opportunities. Click here to sign up for a volunteer opportunity of your choice.

This free event is designed for those 50 years and older. Senior Olympics aims to get locals moving and help them make new friends, all while enjoying some friendly competition through games and exercises that promote a healthy and active lifestyle. All skill levels are welcome, and modifications are available to ensure everyone can participate.

It's happening Saturday, Sept. 6, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Heritage Park Senior Facility.

This monthly celebration of culture and community returns to the Arts District on Friday, Sept. 5. Come out and support local artists and small businesses, and enjoy good eats from local food trucks!

This month's theme is "September Sketches." The featured artist is Darien Fernandez.

The fun goes from 5 to 11 p.m. Admission is free. Click here to reserve a parking spot.

Mountainside Yoga is back at Lee Canyon this Sunday, Sept. 7. The mountains offer a cool, serene escape from the valley heat.

The yoga class runs from 10 to 11 a.m. Sunday at Lee Canyon's Aspen Grove. Bring your own yoga mat, water, a hat, and sunscreen, and come dressed in comfortable clothing.

Each class costs $10 per person, and registration is required.

This 1950s-themed expo is a one-day celebration of retro fun. At the LivingWell Senior Expo, you can meet Elvis and Marilyn look-alikes, dance to old hits, and take vintage photos with friends and family. Come dressed in your best poodle skirts and leather jackets, because there will be dance and costume contests! There will also be a milkshake bar and 50s-inspired treats, as well as a family fun zone with kids' games.

Organizers say this event is perfect for older adults, caregivers, veterans, and their families.

It's all happening at the Aliante Casino in North Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Admission is free. Click here to reserve your ticket.

Three days of crafts and creativity are coming to the Expo at World Market Center this weekend. The Fall Craft Spectacular runs Friday, Sept. 5, and Saturday, Sept. 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $5. However, you can get in for free with an EventBrite ticket. Parking is free.

This popular, free concert series returns to the Fremont Street Experience this Saturday with two performances. The fun gets started at 8 p.m. when Cracker hits the 3rd Street Stage. Then, at 9 p.m. Candlebox performs on the 3rd Street Stage.

The West Charleston Library is hosting a family-friendly day full of activities and programs on Saturday, Sept. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Be Well Fun Fair features bingo, crafting, shadow puppets, yoga, storytime, hydroponics, and even a Super Smash Bros. tournament!

Admission is free.

The High Roller Reining Classic returns to the South Point Event and Equestrian Center starting this weekend! It runs Sept. 5-13.

It's a premier equestrian event featuring top talent, and it attracts elite riders and horses from around the globe. They compete against each other and showcase various skills, like spins, stops, and circles, all while showing off their precision and agility.

Click here to see the schedule.

Admission is free.