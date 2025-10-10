LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's festivals galore this weekend across Southern Nevada — from taking a trip back to medieval times and celebrating various Asian foods and cultures, to showcasing artistic masterpieces.

Add some Halloween-themed happenings, and you've got the perfect lineup of fall events, with plenty of affordable options to choose from.

I put together a list of events happening across the Las Vegas Valley this weekend.

Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley Oct. 10-12

The Vegas City Opera is bringing an operatic twist to your favorite scary scenes. As the screen at the Charleston Heights Arts Center shows iconic spooky moments from Squid Game, Stranger Things, It’s What’s Inside, Resident Evil, and Rosemary’s Baby, live vocalists will plunge you deeper into the terror with haunting, accompanying melodies in this one-of-a-kind concert.

You have two chances to catch the show this weekend: Friday, Oct. 10 or Saturday, Oct. 11. Both shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $20.

Enjoy an evening of fall fun featuring "The Great Pumpkin" movie, pumpkin decorating, puzzles and caramel apples. It's happening Friday, Oct. 10, from 6 to 7:45 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Community Center.

Admission is $5 per person, and advance registration is required.

Come dressed in your Halloween costume for a night of free trunk-or-treating and a screening of Disney's beloved spooky movie, "Hocus Pocus."

It's happening Friday, Oct. 10 at Bruce Trent Park starting at 6 p.m.

The 16th Annual Aki Matsuri Japanese Festival is happening Saturday, Oct. 11 at Water Street Plaza. The event will feature authentic Japanese food, vendors, music and cultural activities, including live performances and demonstrations. It goes from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission is free.

Come dressed in your favorite Halloween clothing or as a member of the undead and get ready to run for your life!

The Zombie Run 5K and 1-Mile Walk is happening Saturday, Oct. 11 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Wildhorse Golf Course. Registration for the chip-timed 5K run costs $45 beforehand or $50 day of. The 1-mile walk costs $35 beforehand or $40 day of.

Souvenir medals and dry-fit t-shirts are guaranteed for the first 300 participants. All ages and fitness levels are welcome!

Celebrate the beauty and benefits of native plants at this event hosted by the City of Henderson, Red Rock Audubon and Desert Love Native Plants at the Bird Viewing Preserve.

You can learn about how to keep your garden bird and desert-friendly, and consultants will be available to help you design your garden space to suit our climate and terrain. While you're there, you can also take a free guided bird and plant tour.

The event is being held Sunday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is free.

This popular Renaissance festival is back for its 31st year. Take a trip back in time to the Age of Chivalry! The festival goes all weekend long and features jousting tournaments, artisan craft vendors, food fit for royalty and much more. Come dressed in your best medieval attire!

It's taking place at Sunset Park Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Children 5 and under get in for free. Single-day tickets cost $21.65 for adults and $14.43 for seniors 60+ and kids under 12.

Celebrate a major milestone for Cougar Creek Park as it marks five years! This family-friendly celebration will feature food trucks, a live DJ, face painting, games, vendors and more.

It's happening Friday, Oct. 10, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Cougar Creek Park. Admission is free.

Clark County is wrapping up its Fall Movie Series with a free showing of Pixar’s imaginative and intergalactic tale, "Elio."

The movie begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 10, at Silverado Ranch Park on the south side of the park behind the baseball fields. There will be free popcorn, and other food will be available for purchase.

Gigantic bounce houses are hopping into North Las Vegas this weekend, promising fun for both kids and adults alike! This touring inflatable event is coming to Craig Ranch Regional Park Friday through Sunday, featuring 7 massive inflatable attractions.

Tickets for the toddler sessions start at $22, while the junior, bigger kids, and adult sessions start at $35. One ticket gets you 3 hours of inflatable fun!

Summerlin Festival of Arts is celebrating its 29th year at The Lawn in Downtown Summerlin this weekend! The 3-day event runs all weekend long and features the works of more than 100 artists, as well as children's activities and entertainment.

The festival runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Admission and parking are free.

Formerly known as the Asian Night Market, the Asian Community Development Council has been hosting this event since 2018. The Asian Lantern Festival is happening Saturday, Oct. 11, from 5 to 11 p.m. at the CSN Charleston Campus near Building K. The event features food, games, entertainment and cultural performances.

Tickets cost $5.25. Kids 6 and under get in for free.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish is hosting this event Friday, Oct. 10, from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 11, from 12 to 9 p.m. at 1811 Pueblo Vista Dr.

The festival will feature games, dancing, live music, a haunted house, food and much more. Admission is free.

Celebrate the Netflix movie that's taken the world by storm at this event at Fergusons Downtown. Meet fellow "K Pop Demon Hunters" enthusiasts and come dressed in your favorite K Pop-inspired outfit for the costume contest! Be sure to bring your creativity, too, for the pumpkin decorating contest. The event will also feature face painting and temporary tattoos, live music, vendors, and more.

The first 40 guests will get a free goodie bag, so arrive early! It's taking place Saturday, Oct. 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is free.