LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Even with the Extreme Heat Warning in place this weekend, there is still plenty to do throughout the valley without having to break the bank

Welcome to Weekend Roundup — your guide to local, inexpensive fun.

Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley March 20-22

The third annual Art U OK? event at the Las Vegas Civic Center is happening Saturday, March 21, from 12 to 6 p.m. The wellness event is dedicated to supporting mental health and self-care through creativity. It features an art and resources fair, live music and performances, sound baths, guided meditation sessions, wellness vendors, food, and more.

Admission is free!

Help keep our community clean by cleaning up Kianga Isoke Palacio Park at Doolittle Complex on Saturday, March 21, from 9 a.m. to noon. Tools and training will be provided.

Admission is free.

Come dressed in your swimsuit for a fun and free day of egg hunts in the pool, crafts and activities, open swim time, and local vendors. Participants entering the pool must pass a swim test or wear a life jacket.

It's happening Saturday, March 21, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Centennial Hills Community Center/YMCA. Click here for a QR code to register your child.

Get connected with resources for individuals with disabilities at this free fair happening Saturday, March 21, from 10 a.m. to noon in the lobby of Las Vegas City Hall. Click here to register.

This lively discussion is a celebration of Women's History Month, focusing on ways to empower women of color and to bridge intergenerational friendships. Check-in and brunch is available from 9 to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 21. The event, featuring a moderator and guest speakers, follows from 10 a.m. to noon at the West Las Vegas Arts Center.

Admission is free!

Meet the local men and women who help keep our community safe at this open house event, where you can learn more about firefighters, their jobs, and their equipment.

The free event is being held Saturday, March 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Henderson Fire Station 98.

The World Circus Arts Championships and Youth Circus Arts Championships take over the big tent March 19-22 at Cornerstone Park in Henderson!

It's your chance to see elite professionals and the next generation of international circus stars compete!

Click here to purchase tickets. A one-day pass costs $25 per person.

Five-time Blues Music Award winner and GRAMMY® nominee Sue Foley is bringing her acoustic blues to the Water Street Plaza Amphitheater on Saturday, March 21 at 7 p.m.

Click here to purchase tickets, which cost $15.

Head out to the Clark County Wetlands Park for a free celebration that transforms the Nature Preserve into a living gallery, featuring "plein air" painters capturing the views in real-time, as well as live poetry and music. There will also be hands-on activities for both youth and adults, and a refreshment area with snack offerings, including street corn for sale!

It's all happening Saturday, March 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This yoga and tea night event is happening Friday, March 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Neighborhood Recreation Center in North Las Vegas. It's a way to unwind after a stressful week with activities that help you slow down and relax.

The fee is $15.

Pahrump’s Silver State Chili Cook-Off will bring chili competitors from across the country to Petrack Park March 20–22 for a chance to qualify for the world chili championship.

The three-day event also features a carnival with plenty of activities for the kiddos, as well as craft vendors, a live DJ, a Sunday car show, and performances from local groups.

Chili tasting and competition will take place Saturday and Sunday, where 30 cooks will serve samples to attendees. Tasting tickets are $1 each. You can also purchase bundles if you'd like to sample more. Admission to the event overall is free!

